Uncle Howdy Appears On WWE Smackdown, Interrupts Bray Wyatt

Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.

As Wyatt spoke, the lights went out in the arena and Howdy appeared on the screen following a QR Code popping up. Howdy said that Wyatt “killed the world” and sent the Friend away and is now just a shell of what he used to be, calling him a liar because he’s still wearing a mask. He concluded, :You’ll never be able to hide from me, your Uncle Howdy!”

The QR Code led to a page with a picture of Wyatt and “Liar” scrawled repeatedly over it. As you can see below, the source code for the page features “I SEE YOU” written repeatedly at the top in the markup.