WWE News: Most Underrated Hell in a Cell Moments, Asuka Celebrates Birthday In New Video, Ruby Riott Makes a Cake
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at the most underrated Hell in a Cell moments. You can see that video below:
– Asuka posted her latest video to her YouTube account in which she celebrated her birthday solo in a tent:
– In unrelated birthday cake news, Ruby Riott baked a birthday cake for her Shar Pei Juvie in her latest YouTube video:
