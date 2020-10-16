wrestling / News

WWE News: Most Underrated Hell in a Cell Moments, Asuka Celebrates Birthday In New Video, Ruby Riott Makes a Cake

October 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell WWE HIAC

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at the most underrated Hell in a Cell moments. You can see that video below:

– Asuka posted her latest video to her YouTube account in which she celebrated her birthday solo in a tent:

– In unrelated birthday cake news, Ruby Riott baked a birthday cake for her Shar Pei Juvie in her latest YouTube video:

