Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW Announced For Cleveland Before WWE Summerslam

WWE has announced a new Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW for Cleveland on August 3 at The Agora, the day of this year’s Summerslam.

WWE has announced the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take center stage at The Agora in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3, as part of SummerSlam Weekend.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. ET at axs.com. An exclusive presale opportunity starts Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. ET at axs.com/events/619247/undertaker-tickets. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW features The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his WWE Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, San Antonio and Australia, among others, since debuting in 2022.

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The event streams live on Peacock.