Undertaker Addresses Comments About WWE Being ‘Soft,’ Says He Wasn’t Bashing Talent

The Undertaker has clarified his now-infamous comments that the WWE product has become “a little soft.” During his interview with Sports Illustrated the retired WWE star was asked about his comments on Joe Rogan’s podcast earlier this year in which he said:

“It’s tough right now, for me, because the product has changed so much. It’s kinda soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. To the young guys, ‘oh, he’s a bitter old guy.’ I’m not bitter, I did my time. I walked away. I just think the product is a little soft. There are guys here and there who have an edge to them, but there’s too much pretty and not enough edge.”

Those comments brought a reaction from a host of WWE talent, and Taker has now clarified that he wasn’t taking shots at the roster. You can check out highlights below:

On his comments about the product being ‘a little soft’: “I wasn’t bashing our talent. Our talent is extraordinary. What they’re physically able to do, I couldn’t imagine doing that back in the day. I have a lot of respect for our roster, but I came from a different time period. My point was it was tough back then. I remember when Triple H first came in, and he was shocked that I had black electrical tape on my boots. It was just a different time. We didn’t even have trainers on the road. If you had torn gear, you either wore it torn or you tried to fix it yourself. I’m so proud to be part of the evolution of our business. The industry has come so far. It’s a sign of the success and how far we’ve come.”

On his appreciation for his fanbase: “I’ve always considered myself extremely blessed. Wrestling fans are hugely loyal, and my fans have been with me during this whole journey. That’s so special to me. They deserve credit; they were vital to building and sustaining the Undertaker character. I never took that for granted. Look, tickets are expensive, pay-per-views are expensive. You need to work hard for your money, and people used their spending money on WWE and The Undertaker as their form of entertainment. That’s so humbling to me. I’ll put wrestling fans above any other fan base. Their support means the world to me.”