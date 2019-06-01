The Undertaker Now Being Advertised for Smackdown Live Next Week

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was announced for next Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown Live. Now, the Sames Auto Arena is advertising The Undertaker for next week’s Smackdown Live as well. You can check out the advertisement from the arena for The Undertaker that was posted today on the arena’s Facebook page below.

The event is set for Tuesday, June 4 at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Here are the other matches advertised for the event:

* WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

With Goldberg and The Undertaker now both being advertised for the show, it looks like they will be setting up their scheduled match at WWE Super ShowDown. The event is being held on Friday, June 7 at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.