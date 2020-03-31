wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker Says AJ Styles Crossed a Line, Charlotte Flair Attacks Rhea Ripley
– The Undertaker broke down exactly where AJ Styles went wrong in coming after him during a promo on Raw. WWE posted video of the promo, which you can see below. The Dead Man tells Styles that he crossed the line by mentioning his wife Michelle McCool and proceeded to take shots at AJ, saying she does his finisher better than he does and that she “got it over.” He said he hopes Styles brings Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with him and that he will, of course, rest in piece:
– WWE also posted video from Raw of Charlotte Flair attacking Rhea RIpley outside the Performance Center before tonight’s Raw:
