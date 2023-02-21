The Undertaker Finds It “Amazing” How Much His Career Has Impacted Fans

In a recent episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, the Undertaker shared stories from his history with the wrestling industry and the impact of the stories told there in the lives of the audience. He expressed a sense of responsibility and being “blown away” when he hears how his shows affected the fans. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete episode below.

On the scope of his career’s impact on the audience: “It’s amazing — when I do my meet and greets, the amount of people that come up to me and say, ‘You know, if it hadn’t been for you and Monday Night Raw, I don’t think I would have made it.'”

On his reaction to hearing the effects he’s had on his fans: “You’re going out and you’re doing this thing you’re passionate about and everything, but you have no idea sometimes how you affect other people and the responsibility that comes with that.”

