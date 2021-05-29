wrestling / News
Undertaker and Triple H React To Bad Bunny’s Praise of WWE
We reported earlier today that Bad Bunny appeared on The Shop: Uninterrupted, where he praised WWE and called it “100% real.” He mentioned that work that goes into learning it and mentioned Undertaker and Triple H specifically, who responded on Twitter.
Undertaker wrote: “Well said, @sanbenito. You did us ALL proud at #WrestleMania. #DeadmanApproved”
Triple H added: “[email protected] dedicated the time, effort, and passion necessary for a world tour into his performance at #WrestleMania. He’s not only a lifelong fan of our business but a member of our @WWE family who earned all of our respect along the way!!!!!”
Well said, @sanbenito.
You did us ALL proud at #WrestleMania. #DeadmanApproved 💀 https://t.co/CcttRQskWg
— Undertaker (@undertaker) May 29, 2021
.@sanbenito dedicated the time, effort, and passion necessary for a world tour into his performance at #WrestleMania. He’s not only a lifelong fan of our business but a member of our @WWE family who earned all of our respect along the way!!!!! https://t.co/uy2OlPg2eu
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Brutus Beefcake On How Ultimate Warrior Got SummerSlam 1988 Match Changed, Working With Warrior
- Marc Mero On How His Guaranteed Contract Impacted Other WWE Stars, WWE Helping Him With Injuries
- EC3 On Never Talking To Kevin Dunn In WWE, Dunn’s Numerous Camera Cuts
- Impact Wrestling Has Reportedly Contacted Multiple WWE Releases