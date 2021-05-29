Undertaker and Triple H React To Bad Bunny’s Praise of WWE

We reported earlier today that Bad Bunny appeared on The Shop: Uninterrupted, where he praised WWE and called it “100% real.” He mentioned that work that goes into learning it and mentioned Undertaker and Triple H specifically, who responded on Twitter.

Undertaker wrote: “Well said, @sanbenito. You did us ALL proud at #WrestleMania. #DeadmanApproved”

Triple H added: “[email protected] dedicated the time, effort, and passion necessary for a world tour into his performance at #WrestleMania. He’s not only a lifelong fan of our business but a member of our @WWE family who earned all of our respect along the way!!!!!”