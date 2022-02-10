wrestling / News

Undertaker Makes Appearance On Ronda Rousey’s ESPN+ Series

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 33 Image Credit: WWE

The Undertaker showed up on Ronda Rousey’s ESPN+ digital series Rowdy Places this week. The WWE icon shared a clip of his appearance on the latest episode, titled “The Greatest Showman,” as you can see below.

WWE is an executive producer on the series, as noted in the Q4 earnings call.

