Undertaker Makes Appearance On Ronda Rousey’s ESPN+ Series
February 9, 2022 | Posted by
The Undertaker showed up on Ronda Rousey’s ESPN+ digital series Rowdy Places this week. The WWE icon shared a clip of his appearance on the latest episode, titled “The Greatest Showman,” as you can see below.
WWE is an executive producer on the series, as noted in the Q4 earnings call.
Aim, accuracy, and a @RealMickFoley mask. Yup, I still got it. #RowdysPlaces with @RondaRousey streaming on ESPN+ today. pic.twitter.com/RczirBQo3I
— Undertaker (@undertaker) February 9, 2022
