Undertaker Appearing on Friday’s Tonight Show

October 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Undertaker is set to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon announced in a video ahead of tonight’s show that the Dead Man will appear during on the show. You can see the video below featuring Taker’s appearance.

WWE is honoring The Undertaker with 30 Days of the Deadman, for which this is a cross-promotional appearance.

