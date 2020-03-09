wrestling / News
Undertaker Appears, Chokeslams AJ Styles At Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)
AJ Styles pulled out all the stops to win his No DQ match against Aleister Black at Elimination Chamber, but The Undertaker decided to be the equalizer. Black defeated Styles in the match after Undertaker appeared in the ring, taking out The Good Brothers and then chokeslamming Styles, which allowed Black to get the win.
Before Undertaker’s appearance, Styles introduced several weapons and had the aid of both his O.C. teammates in Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. You can see pics and video of the match below, while our live coverage of Elimination Chamber is here.
