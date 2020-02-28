wrestling / News

Undertaker ‘Appears’ on Popular Twitch Stream

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WWE Raw

The Undertaker has made his Twitch debut, making an appearance on Dr. DisRespect’s stream. You can see video posted to the popular streamer’s YouTube account of the Dead Man’s voice appearing during a stream, interrupting an some Overwatch playing to cut a short promo on him. Taker does not directly appear on camera.

WWE posted a small portion of the clip, and DisRespect said in response:

