wrestling / News
Undertaker ‘Appears’ on Popular Twitch Stream
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
The Undertaker has made his Twitch debut, making an appearance on Dr. DisRespect’s stream. You can see video posted to the popular streamer’s YouTube account of the Dead Man’s voice appearing during a stream, interrupting an some Overwatch playing to cut a short promo on him. Taker does not directly appear on camera.
WWE posted a small portion of the clip, and DisRespect said in response:
This ain't over @WWE #ad pic.twitter.com/nH11bn30gU
— Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) February 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz
- The Young Bucks On When They Knew Marty Scurll Would Be Staying With ROH