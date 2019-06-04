Undertaker Appears on Raw, Tells Goldberg “You’re Next” (Pics, Video)

– The Undertaker made his return to Raw on Monday night in the main event segment to address his match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown this Friday. You can see a couple of pics and video from the segment, which ended this week’s episode, below.

Undertaker talked about how Goldberg would get the answers to all the ominous questions about what happens when you come face to face with death for the first time, and how he wanted the unstoppable icon that is Goldberg and not the family man. Undertaker promised to open the gates of Hell and unleash brutality of the likes that Goldberg has never felt, then said, “Goldberg, you’re NEXT.”