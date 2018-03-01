 

wrestling / News

Undertaker Attends Kane’s Mayoral Campaign Event (Pics)

March 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WrestleMania 33

– The Undertaker attended a rally for Glenn “Kane” Jacobs’ mayoral campaign in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can see pics from the appearance below. The event was a fdundraiser for Jacobs’ campaign to become mayor of the city, and marked the first time that Taker and Kane have ever appeared in public together outside of WWE:

article topics :

Kane, The Undertaker, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading