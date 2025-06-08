WWE News: Undertaker Backstage At Worlds Collide, Roldan Family Reportedly Happy With The Show, More

PWInsider has several backstage notes from WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, which happened earlier today in Los Angeles.

* The Undertaker was backstage.

* The Roldan family was said to be ‘very happy’ with the show and how AAA was presented to the WWE audience.

* The attendance was a little over 10,000 at the Kia Forum.

* There were no injuries earlier today.

* WWE has been discussing how to merchandise Mr. Iguana.

* Corey Graves was praised for his work as the lead announcer tonight.

* Many of the talent went to the WWE Performance Center earlier this week to work out the matches.