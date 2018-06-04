Quantcast

 

WWE News: Undertaker Being Advertised For July 7th WWE Show at MSG, Alexa Bliss Proposes MITB Question, Johnny Gargano & Ember Moon Attend MegaCon

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The Madison Square Garden Twitter account posted the following today, advertising The Undertaker for the July 7th WWE event at the venue…

– Fans have been sharing their fan art with Alexa Bliss and one led to Bliss posing an important question (for her) about the match…

– Ember Moon, Johnny Gargano, and Mike Rome headed to MegaCon in Orlando, Florida last weekend. UpUpDownDown posted the following video…

