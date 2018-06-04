WWE News: Undertaker Being Advertised For July 7th WWE Show at MSG, Alexa Bliss Proposes MITB Question, Johnny Gargano & Ember Moon Attend MegaCon

– The Madison Square Garden Twitter account posted the following today, advertising The Undertaker for the July 7th WWE event at the venue…

For the first time in 8 years, The Undertaker returns live in action to The Garden on Saturday, July 7th. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/0xcQ5CeThO — MSG (@TheGarden) June 4, 2018

– Fans have been sharing their fan art with Alexa Bliss and one led to Bliss posing an important question (for her) about the match…

Wrong pic lol here the right 1 what will happen at #MITB pic.twitter.com/NOABoSz5ck — Chris (@chris27johnson) June 4, 2018

You guys … what if the Briefcase is higher than 5 feet above the latter ?!? #5FeetOfFury https://t.co/zTsy2rZqq2 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 4, 2018

– Ember Moon, Johnny Gargano, and Mike Rome headed to MegaCon in Orlando, Florida last weekend. UpUpDownDown posted the following video…