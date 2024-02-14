The Undertaker Says Bron Breakker Has ‘The It Factor’

In the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Wrestling Inc), The Undertaker spoke about Bron Breakker’s development in NXT and said the second-generation star has ‘the it factor’.

He said: “He’s got it. Not only the physical attributes, but he has ‘it,’ he’s a personality and the it factor is important. It’s cool that they can take that much time with him, that shows how strong the roster really is. They let him develop, and develop, and develop, and now he is ready and he’ll move into a really good spot I’m sure. What a freaking super job [Shawn Michaels is] doing down there. Shawn, when he was in his run and something went wrong, Shawn flipped a gasket … but he’s so chill down there. Matt Bloom, all those guys that are down there, they’re so nurturing. It’s crazy, it’s so well done.“