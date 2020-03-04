wrestling / News

Undertaker Calls Out WWE For Not Including Michelle McCool In Women’s Champion Gallery

March 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Undertaker Raw 9318 1

The Undertaker wasn’t too pleased with Michelle McCool being overlooked in a WWE gallery of the greatest women’s champions, and called them out over it. WWE posted a gallery with some of “the greatest women to capture a championship in WWE and NXT” in honor of Women’s History Month and McCool took notice of the fact that she wasn’t on it, posting to Twitter about the snub:

The gallery has since been updated with McCool, Bull Nakano and a couple of more names added to the gallery, but the Dead Man had his own response, saying it was “too little, too late”:

