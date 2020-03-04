Undertaker Calls Out WWE For Not Including Michelle McCool In Women’s Champion Gallery

The Undertaker wasn’t too pleased with Michelle McCool being overlooked in a WWE gallery of the greatest women’s champions, and called them out over it. WWE posted a gallery with some of “the greatest women to capture a championship in WWE and NXT” in honor of Women’s History Month and McCool took notice of the fact that she wasn’t on it, posting to Twitter about the snub:

Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the “women’s revolution”-but WOW-not even top 45!#zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed https://t.co/0VY7QyUALV — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

For record….not a shot at ANY girl on this list! Respect to all….just felt the urge to speak up & remind all to “know your worth!” Don’t let ANYONE tell you differently! Afterthought? Nobody? NOPE….you ARE WORTHY! #realtalk #stillundertakerswife 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dI3ayZeNYo — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

The gallery has since been updated with McCool, Bull Nakano and a couple of more names added to the gallery, but the Dead Man had his own response, saying it was “too little, too late”: