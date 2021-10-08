Undertaker Chops a Fan At Reception (Video)

The Undertaker was asked to deliver a chop to a fan at a reception recently, and video of the moment is online. An Undertaker fanpage on TikTok shared the video of Taker at what appears to be a reception, which was apparently in Savannah, Georgia. Another man asks him to deliver an overhand chop and he complies after a “CHOP!” chant broke out among the fan and some others.

Several people noted that Taker appeared to be a bit drunk, with one commenter noted that Taker was ready for his golf tournament at 8 AM the next morning.