wrestling / News
Undertaker Chops a Fan At Reception (Video)
October 8, 2021 | Posted by
The Undertaker was asked to deliver a chop to a fan at a reception recently, and video of the moment is online. An Undertaker fanpage on TikTok shared the video of Taker at what appears to be a reception, which was apparently in Savannah, Georgia. Another man asks him to deliver an overhand chop and he complies after a “CHOP!” chant broke out among the fan and some others.
Several people noted that Taker appeared to be a bit drunk, with one commenter noted that Taker was ready for his golf tournament at 8 AM the next morning.
@legend_mark30
Undertaker chops a guy 2021 ##Deadman ##undertaker ##markcalaway ##michellemccool
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Alberto el Patron Reportedly Claims He’s Going Back to WWE
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear
- CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon Asked Him to Make Fun of Stephanie in His Pipe Bomb Promo