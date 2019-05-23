wrestling / News

WWE News: Undertaker Comments on Braun Strowman’s New Hairstyle, Stock Down

May 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Undertaker doesn’t appear to be a huge fan of Braun Strowman’s new hairstyle. After Strowman posted to Instagram showing off his new look, he asked people for their thoughts and the Dead Man replied, “You really want my thoughts!?!” You can see Strowman’s post below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $77.46 on Wednesday, down $1.64 (2.07%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.39% on the day.

