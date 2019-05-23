wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker Comments on Braun Strowman’s New Hairstyle, Stock Down
May 22, 2019 | Posted by
– The Undertaker doesn’t appear to be a huge fan of Braun Strowman’s new hairstyle. After Strowman posted to Instagram showing off his new look, he asked people for their thoughts and the Dead Man replied, “You really want my thoughts!?!” You can see Strowman’s post below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $77.46 on Wednesday, down $1.64 (2.07%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.39% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Talks About Getting Low Pay For WWE Events He Headlined
- Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Meeting Sable, Why He Signed Marc Mero
- Eric Bischoff Says Bret Hart Was Not at Fault for Goldberg’s Injury at WCW Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls His Lunch With The Rock and Wanting to Sign Him to a Six-Figure Contract Right Off the Bat