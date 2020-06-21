wrestling / News

WWE News: Undertaker Comments on Final Episode of The Last Ride, New Shop Items, Top 10 Rock Bottom Thieves

June 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released the final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride and the Dead Man took to Twitter to comment on it. Taker posted the following after the episode was released this morning; we’ll have a review of the episode up later.

– WWE Shop has announced a new “Summer Essentials” collection featuring can coolers, tank tops and more, as you can see below:

– The latest WWE Top 10 video is online, looking at WWE stars who stole the Rock Bottom:

