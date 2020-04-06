wrestling / News
Undertaker Comments on Boneyard Match And Career, Says It’s Been a ‘Hell of a Ride’
April 6, 2020 | Posted by
The Undertaker has commented on his Boneyard match with AJ Styles and his career, sparking speculation about his future. The Dead Man posted to Instagram as you can see below, which he captioned, “It was a hell of a ride! #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #30years”
It is not immediately clear whether the “Hell of a Ride” comment is about the match or his career, since both are mentioned in hashtags. Taker began wrestling in 1987, but his WWE career began just under 30 years ago in 1990.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Reaction in WWE To Boneyard Match, Who Was Involved In Putting It Together, WWE Wanted Babyfaces Going Over at WM 36
- Edge Says He & Randy Orton Have Been Left Alone Creatively, Says Nobody Is Going To Write A Promo For Him
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Vince McMahon Was Not Initially Sold On Chris Jericho, How Jericho Had To Wear Lifts in His Shoes During His Early WWE Years
- The Undertaker Was Reportedly Disappointed After Goldberg Match, Kurt Angle Suggested He Face AJ Styles