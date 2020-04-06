Undertaker Comments on Boneyard Match And Career, Says It’s Been a ‘Hell of a Ride’

The Undertaker has commented on his Boneyard match with AJ Styles and his career, sparking speculation about his future. The Dead Man posted to Instagram as you can see below, which he captioned, “It was a hell of a ride! #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #30years”

It is not immediately clear whether the “Hell of a Ride” comment is about the match or his career, since both are mentioned in hashtags. Taker began wrestling in 1987, but his WWE career began just under 30 years ago in 1990.