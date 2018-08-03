Quantcast

 

Various News: Undertaker Comments on Kane’s Mayoral Win, Free Natalya vs. Naomi Match, Trevor Lee Thanks Those Who Attended His Father’s Funeral

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Following Kane’s mayoral win in Tennessee last night, the Undertaker posted the following on Instagram…

– Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Hurricane Helms, and other OMEGA Wrestling alum all attended the funeral of Tracy Caddell (Caddell operated the OMEGA promotion and is the father of Trevor Lee). Lee took the time to thank all who attended the service via Twitter…

– Here is a free Natalya vs. Naomi match from Summerslam 2017…

