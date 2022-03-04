Undertaker Comments on Vince McMahon Inducting Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker took to social media to react to Vince McMahon’s announcement that he would induct Taker into the WWE Hall of Fame. As noted earlier, McMahon announced on Pat McAfee’s show that he would be the person inducting Taker into the Hall of Fame over WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Undertaker posted to his Twitter account, writing:

“After over 30 years of long roads traveled, countless hours of TV, and one hell of a ride together… couldn’t think of anyone better to put me in the #WWEHOF than @VinceMcMahon.

One final ride together, old-timer!!!”