Undertaker Content Now Available On Free Tier of WWE Network

WWE has announced several shows featuring the Undertaker have been unlocked and are now available on the free tier of the WWE Network. The announcement reads:

The 30 Days of The Deadman celebration just got even bigger.

Twelve WWE pay-per-views and two Home Video Classics featuring many of The Undertaker’s toughest battles, gravest rivalries and biggest milestones have just been unlocked on the Free Version of WWE Network for a limited time. This trove of newly unlocked Deadman content joins the entire Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries, which was added to the WWE Network Free Version last week.

With so many choices, it’s hard to know where to start. Want to see The Undertaker’s debut in a WWE ring? Check out Survivor Series 1990. How about The Phenom’s incredible Hell in a Cell Match against Edge? Simply search for “SummerSlam 2008.” Care to relive The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels’ legendary first showdown at WrestleMania? The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania is for you.

See the full list of unlocked shows below, and start streaming today. No credit card is required for the WWE Network Free Version. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019

WWE goes to the extreme, with The Undertaker & Roman Reigns facing Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon in a No Holds Barred Match, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defending their titles against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match, and more.

WrestleMania 30

Brock Lesnar takes aim at The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak, Daniel Bryan fights for a spot in the main event WWE World Heavyweight Title Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Batista, and much more.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2010

The Brothers of Destruction reignite their rivalry with a World Heavyweight Championship Hell in a Cell Match. Plus, WWE Champion Randy Orton enters Hell in a Cell to face Sheamus, the future of Nexus is determined when John Cena faces Wade Barrett, and more.

WWE TLC 2009

Steel chairs are perfectly legal when Batista challenges The Undertaker in a World Heavyweight Championship Chairs Match. John Cena defends the WWE Championship in Tables Match against Sheamus.

The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania

The Showcase of the Immortals hosts one of its most legendary battles, as The Undertaker takes on Shawn Michaels. Also, Triple H defends the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, and World Heavyweight Champion Edge faces John Cena and Big Show in a Triple Threat Match.

SummerSlam 2008

The Undertaker and Edge continue their rivalry at The Biggest Party of The Summer as the two Legends meet in a Hell in a Cell Match. John Cena and Batista square off for the first time, Triple H defends the WWE Championship against The Great Khali and more.

Backlash 2008

The Undertaker defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Edge; a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match pits WWE Champion Randy Orton against John Cena, Triple H, and JBL; and Big Show faces The Great Khali.

Unforgiven 1999

Triple H, The Rock, Mankind, Kane, The Big Show, and The British Bulldog compete in a Six-Pack Challenge for the vacant WWE Championship with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin serving as guest enforcer.

In Your House: Buried Alive

New ground is broken, literally, as The Undertaker battles bitter rival Mankind in WWE’s first Buried Alive Match. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin tangles with Triple H, Sycho Sid takes on Vader and more.

SummerSlam 1994

The Undertaker goes toe-to-toe with … The Undertaker?! Plus, Diesel defends the Intercontinental Championship against Razor Ramon, Women’s Champion Alundra Blayze battles Bull Nakano, and Bret “Hit Man” Hart defends the WWE Championship in a Steel Cage Match against his brother Owen.

Survivor Series 1991

The Undertaker searches for his first WWE Title, challenging champion Hulk Hogan. Roddy Piper & Bret Hart lead their team into battle against a unit led by Ric Flair & Ted DiBiase. The Rockers & The Bushwhackers go to war with The Beverly Brothers & The Nasty Boys.

Survivor Series 1990

The WWE Universe trembles in fear as The Undertaker competes for the first time, joining Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team to face Dusty Rhodes’ Dream Team. Other Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches include The Hulkamaniacs against The Natural Disasters and The Warriors against The Perfect Team.

Home Video Classic: The Undertaker

Witness the most feared Superstar of WWE in action in this Home Video Classic look at The Undertaker. There is no escaping The Phenom as he battles Yokozuna, Kamala, Crush, Bam Bam Bigelow, and more.

Home Video Classic: He Buries Them Alive!

A collection of Undertaker matches from WWE’s New Generation Era, featuring Jerry “The King” Lawler, Kwang, Yokozuna and