Undertaker Discusses Changing Gimmick to American Badass in Broken Skull Sessions Preview

– A new preview for tonight’s Broken Skull Sessions debut features The Undertaker discussing his switch to the “American Badass” gimmick in 2000. You can see the video below, which features Steve Austin asking the Dead Man how he managed to survive in the business as long as he has while changing gimmicks.

“I think probably that’s my best attribute of anything you can say, is being able to figure out [how to stay fresh as a character]. I always felt like, if I started feeling stale, my audience is probably feeling it before me. Because you get wrapped up in what you’re doing. So, the small changes, the breaks at the right time. But I don’t think I would had made it through if I hadn’t changed when I did to go to the American Badass, I would have made it. The character, I don’t think, would have lasted through the Attitude Era.”

The full two-hour show debuts tonight on WWE Network after Survivor Series. We’ll have coverage of the show.