Undertaker Doesn’t Think He’d Have Gotten 30 Years out Of American Badass Character

The Undertaker recently weighed in on the longevity of his American Badass character, noting that he doesn’t think it would have had the legs of the Deadman. Taker portrayed the American Badass from 2000 to 2004, and he recently talked about the character and whether it would have had the same staying power on his Six Feet Under podcast.

“I don’t think so,” he said (per Fightful). “I don’t think it has 30 years of legs. It excels pretty fast, but I don’t see 30 years without some kind of…it doesn’t matter what the character is, you have to evolve. With something like the American Badass, there’s not a whole lot of places to evolve to. I’m a big badass biker who gets in fights and talks shit. There’s just not a lot of places to go with that. Where, The Undertaker, the original character, there are all kind of different things you can do with that. I don’t think it has 30-year legs.”

He continued, “I took more bumps as American Badass than I did as Undertaker. I actually took more bumps at the end of my career than the beginning. It all worked out the way it was supposed to.”