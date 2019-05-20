WWE News: Undertaker and Dustin Rhodes Appear at Charity Race, Money in the Bank Recap, Latest Uncaged Album Released

– The Undertaker and Dustin Rhodes appeared at a charity race to help benefit homeless veterans. Wrestling Inc reports that the two wrestling stars appeared at the Nine Line Apparels Run for the Wounded 5K/10K in Savannah, Georgia. Proceeds from the race will help build a Veterans Village for homeless veterans.

– WWE released the latest volume of their Uncaged music series that collects old entrance themes from the former WWE music director Jim Johnston. You can listen through Apple Music here and Spotify here.

The track listing for the album is:

1. “I Don’t Suck” (Olympic Remix) [Kurt Angle]

2. “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Me” (The Gold Standard Remix) [Shelton Benjamin]

3. “Derailer” (A-Train)

4. “Love to Fight” (Finlay)

5. “Pale Rider” (Mordecai)

6. “The Alpha Male” (Marcus Cor Von)

7. “Kingdom Come” (Jerry Lawler)

8. “Rockabilly” (Billy Gunn & Honky Tonk Man)

9. “The Lumberjacks” (In Your House)

10. “Main Yash Hun” (Punjabi Remix) [Jinder Mahal]

11. “Blue Chipper” (Rocky Maivia)

12. “Hard Pill to Swallow” (Kofi Kingston)

13. “Pomp and Circumstance” (Piano Tribute) [Macho Man Randy Savage]

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Now, which recaps last night’s Money in the Bank: