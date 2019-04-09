WWE Setting Up Match for The Undertaker and Elias at Next Saudi Arabia Show

– As everyone saw on last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, The Undertaker returned to WWE and attacked Elias during the show. PWInsider reports that appearance on last night’s show was done in part to set up a future singles match with Elias for the next WWE show in Saudi Arabia.

The next WWE event in Saudi Arabia was rumored for May, but reports indicate it could be moved to June. Previous reports indicated that there were plans for both The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar to appear at the show. WWE has not yet announced the date or details on its next Saudi Arabia card.