Undertaker Reveals Facts About His Extensive Action Figure Collection

The Undertaker appeared at WWE and Mattel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel this July alongside other talent from the company and gave a surprising answer to an inquiry during the panel’s Q&A (via Wrestling Inc). He was asked if he had an action figure collection and responded, “I have every action figure that’s ever been done of me.”

“To have one [action figure] was incredible, but to be able to step on at least twenty in the middle of the night, it’s just next-level stuff” Undertaker continued. He also shared that the quantity of figures he had could fill “a bathtub” that his two-year-old could play with. You can view the entirety of the panel below.