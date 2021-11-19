wrestling / News
Undertaker Films Documentary Content For WWE This Week
November 19, 2021 | Posted by
The Undertaker reportedly filmed new documentary content for WWE this week. PWInsider reports that the WWE legend taped content in Connecticut this week and is reportedly taping his interview for the Survivor Series preview episode of the Bump in advance.
The Usos and Liv Morgan are set to be on the Bump preview show, but their appearances will reportedly be live.
