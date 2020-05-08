The Undertaker On His Search for Great Final Match, If He Thinks WWE Should Do More ‘Mini-Movie’ Matches

In an interview with Variety, The Undertaker discussed how he is searching for a great final match for his career but that he may not get it, as well as his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, noting that he thinks WWE will do more “mini-movie” matches like that. Highlights are below.

On searching for a great final match: “You have to be honest with yourself. It just may not happen the way you want it to. I think that’s part of the intrigue of this. Do I have the opportunity to have that match? Are my skills still at a level that will allow me to have that match? That’s me being as open and honest as I can be right there. I’ve got some pretty good matches that I have to grade things against. I have to grade on a curve now…Those are things that I have to struggle with. I have to look at things in a very realistic manner in terms of where I’m at with my age and my injuries.”

On his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles: “We got really lucky in that. I think the world of AJ not only professionally but personally. I just didn’t know if I had enough gas in the tank to give him what he was expecting…With all the negative aspects of what happened, we got to do something so unique and so innovative. It was like a mini-movie. I think there will probably be more matches in the future shot like that. Not on every card, but with those specialty matches I think they’re really on to something. It’s so different from what you normally see and so different from the regular product. I was very fortunate to be able to do that with someone of AJ Styles’ caliber. And then all the talent that was there production-wise, I was very happy with how that turned out.”

“It showcased what I do best. I’m a storyteller. That’s what I believe wrestling matches are. They’re stories. When it’s done right, you tell a great story, and I think we told a great story. To me, that’s a good night’s work.”