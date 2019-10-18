Undertaker, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan Not Scheduled For Crown Jewel

– A couple of stars who refused to attend Crown Jewel last year will not be involved this year, along with two legends who were. The WON reports that Goldberg and Undertaker, who faced off against each other in a heavily-criticized match, are not scheduled for the PPV because they aren’t needed due to Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury’s star power.

In addition, Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan are not scheduled for the show. Both men notably refused to be part of the Saudi Arabia show due to their issues with the country’s human rights violations. Sami Zayn, who has not worked any of the shows due to his Syrian ethnicity, will also not be involved although Shinsuke Nakamura is.

The show takes place on October 30th in Riyadh.