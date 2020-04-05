The Undertaker Was Reportedly Disappointed After Goldberg Match, Kurt Angle Suggested He Face AJ Styles

ESPN’s Marc Riamondi tweeted after night one of WrestleMania 36 that Kurt Angle recently told him about a conversation he had with the Undertaker in which he expressed disappointment with his Super Showdown match against Goldberg in June of 2019. Angle then reportedly told him to wrestle AJ Styles, and that it’ll be the best match he has had in years.

Undertaker and Styles ended up stealing night one of WrestleMania 36 with their Boneyard match that is receiving massive praise.

“Kurt Angle told me Undertaker was talking to him recently, disappointed in his Goldberg match and wanting to redeem himself.

Angle: “The first thing I said to him was, ‘What about [wrestling] AJ [Styles]?’ … It’ll be the best match you’ve had in years.’” #WrestleMania”