wrestling / News
The Undertaker Has Grand Entrance for ESPN’S College GameDay
– WWE Superstar and wrestling icon The Undertaker made an appearance earlier today on ESPN’S College GameDay. You can check out a clip of his appearance ESPN released on social media below. The Undertaker came out with his entrance music, and he even received some smoke and pyro for it.
As The Undertaker is a native Texan, he appeared for the upcoming Texas Longhorns vs. LSU Tigers game. He even sported a Texas Longhorns short, which you can also see below.
🔔 THAT'S THE UNDERTAKER'S MUSIC 🔔 pic.twitter.com/6DCURh9GdO
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019
The Undertaker is on College Gameday right now… pic.twitter.com/hTI4aNXnQt
— RyanKBoman (@RyanKBoman) September 7, 2019
#Undertaker certainly knows how to make an entrance…and support his @TexasLonghorns on @CollegeGameDay! pic.twitter.com/zZcDgaRN0o
— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2019
