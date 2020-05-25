wrestling / News

WWE News: Undertaker’s Greatest Rivals Bonus Scene, Chelsea Green Gives Tips, Humberto’s Favorite Wrestler

May 25, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Undertaker Raw 9318

– The Undertaker and some of his greatest rivals and opponents — including Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Batista and more — look back on the matches from throughout their careers in this bonus scene from Undertaker: The Last Ride.

– Chelsea Green gives her tips and tricks to independent wrestlers on how to make money in professional wrestling.

– Mark Henry talks Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and WWE on the latest Talking Shop.

– Humberto Carrillo reveals his favorite WWE Superstar of all time: Rey Mysterio.

