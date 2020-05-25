wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker’s Greatest Rivals Bonus Scene, Chelsea Green Gives Tips, Humberto’s Favorite Wrestler
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
– The Undertaker and some of his greatest rivals and opponents — including Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Batista and more — look back on the matches from throughout their careers in this bonus scene from Undertaker: The Last Ride.
– Chelsea Green gives her tips and tricks to independent wrestlers on how to make money in professional wrestling.
– Mark Henry talks Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and WWE on the latest Talking Shop.
– Humberto Carrillo reveals his favorite WWE Superstar of all time: Rey Mysterio.
#WWERaw's @humberto_wwe reveals on EL Brunch de WWE who his favorite WWE Superstar of all time is! pic.twitter.com/veyeYoFyI0
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Heath Slater Says He Still Doesn’t Know What Happened On Flight From Crown Jewel
- Undertaker on Becoming the American Badass, Says ‘Mainstream’ Taker Wouldn’t Have Survived
- Willie Mack on His X-Division Title Win & Being Part of the Title’s Legacy, Who He Wants to Face Next, Possible Match With Tessa Blanchard
- Britt Baker On How Her Heel Turn Came About, Being Bothered By Dentist Jokes, Chris Jericho Helping Her With Her Gimmick