wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker Hypes Broken Skull Sessions: One More Round, Undertaker Greatest Match Tournament
The Undertaker is set to go one more round with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions after Survivor Series, and the Phenom posted to Twitter to promote the show. Taker posted to Twitter to hype his second Broken Skull Sessions special with Austin, which airs on November 22nd on WWE Network:
Good beer, good whiskey, great conversation. #BrokenSkullSessions#OneMoreRound Coming 11/22 to @WWENetwork #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/4GfGAwfKTO
— Undertaker (@undertaker) November 9, 2020
– In even more Undertaker news, WWE is hosting a tournament of the Deadman’s greatest matches. The 32-match tournament starts today and is described as follows:
Vote to determine the greatest match of Undertaker’s career
The bell tolls … for one match.
Which is the greatest match in the three-decade-long WWE career of The Undertaker? Starting today on WWE Network’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, you can decide just that in a 32-match voting tournament featuring some of the most iconic bouts in The Phenom’s history.
Members of our WWE Digital team submitted their personal rankings of the 32 matches featured in the tournament, separated in regions corresponding to each decade of Undertaker’s career plus a special wild card region that includes more of his most memorable and iconic bouts. These personal rankings were then combined and averaged out to determine each match’s true seeding in the tournament bracket.
Head to WWE Network’s social media channels now to vote in the first round of this epic tournament, and check back for updates on the winning matches, culminating with the announcement of Undertaker’s greatest match ever as voted by you on Sunday, November 22!
Let the 30 Days of the Deadman celebration continue!
What is @undertaker's greatest match of all time?
VOTE NOW on @WWENetwork’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter! #Undertaker30 https://t.co/eizgp1LXcq
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Understands Criticism of AEW Women’s Division, Talks Building AEW & NWA Bridge
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Cyber Sunday Concept, Whether Voting Was Legit, Kevin Federline Costing John Cena The WWE Title
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns
- More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet