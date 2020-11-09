WWE News: Undertaker Hypes Broken Skull Sessions: One More Round, Undertaker Greatest Match Tournament

The Undertaker is set to go one more round with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions after Survivor Series, and the Phenom posted to Twitter to promote the show. Taker posted to Twitter to hype his second Broken Skull Sessions special with Austin, which airs on November 22nd on WWE Network:

– In even more Undertaker news, WWE is hosting a tournament of the Deadman’s greatest matches. The 32-match tournament starts today and is described as follows: