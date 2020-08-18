WWE News: Undertaker Jumps Into #UndertakerComplaints Hashtag, Identities of Raw Underground Extras

– The Undertaker jumped onto the #UndertakerComplaints for a moment earlier today. The hashtag was trending in Twitter as a meme where people could post jokes about actual undertakers having complaints about people post-mortem. However, the hashtag quickly got taken over by wrestling fans who began sharing jokes about either complaints that the WWE star would have, or their complaints about Taker.

All of this caught the attention of the Dead Man, who shared his own post. You can see that below along with some of the top-trending tweets in the hashtag:

"Human resources? I'd like to make a formal complaint about a coworker that tried to drug me."#UndertakerComplaints pic.twitter.com/k4whft3CC9 — Miguel Meza (@OneCharmingMan) August 18, 2020

#UndertakerComplaints

The Undertaker: "ahhh… retirement… let's see what Twitter is talking about today………" The Internet: "You still got it" "One more match" "Please don't retire" Undertaker: "Will you ever just let me… REST… IN… PEACE ALREADY!?" pic.twitter.com/L76luLMaWK — The death taco (@RobloxianTaco) August 18, 2020

the only complaint I have is about @undertaker is we never got a match with him and Sting at WrestleMania #UndertakerComplaints pic.twitter.com/M6qz3Mj7kX — Javar Madison Jr. (@Moka_D_bo) August 18, 2020

When you just want to eat pizza with your wife but Vince needs you to show up and whoop ass again #UndertakerComplaints pic.twitter.com/bKxZ8LVbz4 — Miton (@mitongafur) August 18, 2020

#UndertakerComplaints They never let us play the "Jack in the box" music.. pic.twitter.com/5uTjnAerTz — ⛧ Don aka Dick ⛧ (@HailSatan_666_) August 18, 2020

– The Local Competitor WWE Twitter account, who identifies those extras in segments on WWE TV, shared the list of extras used for Raw Underground last night. According to the account, the male extras were Alex Paz, D. Ramos, Romeo Quevedo, Gariston Spears, Nick Stanley, Mike Reed, and Liam Gray while the female extras were Avery Taylor, Jayme Jameson, Sofia Castillo and Laurie & Lindsey Carlson.