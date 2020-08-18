wrestling / News

WWE News: Undertaker Jumps Into #UndertakerComplaints Hashtag, Identities of Raw Underground Extras

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker WWE Super Showdown

– The Undertaker jumped onto the #UndertakerComplaints for a moment earlier today. The hashtag was trending in Twitter as a meme where people could post jokes about actual undertakers having complaints about people post-mortem. However, the hashtag quickly got taken over by wrestling fans who began sharing jokes about either complaints that the WWE star would have, or their complaints about Taker.

All of this caught the attention of the Dead Man, who shared his own post. You can see that below along with some of the top-trending tweets in the hashtag:

– The Local Competitor WWE Twitter account, who identifies those extras in segments on WWE TV, shared the list of extras used for Raw Underground last night. According to the account, the male extras were Alex Paz, D. Ramos, Romeo Quevedo, Gariston Spears, Nick Stanley, Mike Reed, and Liam Gray while the female extras were Avery Taylor, Jayme Jameson, Sofia Castillo and Laurie & Lindsey Carlson.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Raw Underground, The Undertaker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading