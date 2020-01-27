WWE News: Undertaker, Kane, Others Backstage at Royal Rumble, Ruthless Aggression Clip

– PWInsider reports that The Undertaker, Kane, Big Show, Xavier Woods, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, and Rhea Ripley were all backstage at the Royal Rumble. Paige was not at the show.

– WWE has posted a new promotional video for WWE Network which includes a brief clip from the new Ruthless Aggression series which will look back at the Ruthless Aggression era.