The Undertaker Reveals When He Knew His Wrestling Career Was Over

In an interview with Metro, The Undertaker revealed when he knew that his in-ring career was over, before he eventually retired at Survivor Series 2020. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he knew he was done during his Boneyard match with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 35. Here are highlights:

On deciding he needed to retire: “In my heart, I wasn’t ready to do it but in my mind I knew I had to. It’s been a difficult transition because if I physically could, I would still be going. But I can’t put on a match the way people expect to see The Undertaker wrestle. There’s no sense in tarnishing the legacy, or cashing in on the equity that I built up.”

On deciding to retire during the Boneyard match: ‘My back is completely locked up, I’ve got pain shooting down my legs. That’s when I knew I was done. It was physical, we did some really big stunts, but I shouldn’t have felt the way that I did. It was just that moment of clarity.”

On breaking kayfabe: “You’re seeing a side of me that I protected for over 30 years. All I ever gave anybody was The Undertaker character. Most people are surprised that I have a sense of humor! I don’t take myself as seriously as I once did. I’m not afraid to poke fun at myself, and tell stories about my failures and stupidity. I enjoy having a good time, and that’s what the show is all about.”