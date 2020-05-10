wrestling / News
Undertaker: The Last Ride Premiere Now Available – Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, Triple H Comment
The premiere of Undertaker: The Last Ride streams on WWE Network tonight, but it’s available now and Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, and Triple H have commented on it. The docuseries looks at Undertaker’s match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and the first in the five-part series is available in the WWE Network VOD section; it will stream tonight after Money in the Bank.
Michaels, Reigns, and Triple H posted to Twitter to hype the episode as you can see below.
I’ve battled @undertaker for decades. There isn’t a Superstar who has created more of an aura around his character or commanded as much respect in the locker room. Excited to watch #TheLastRide tonight on the @WWENetwork after #MITB.
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 10, 2020
The main event of #WrestleMania means you’ve made it in @WWE.
Being in that spot against @Undertaker … indescribable. A lot of memories to relive tonight. I’ll be watching #TheLastRide. @WWENetwork
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 10, 2020
A lot has been said about @Undertaker. His in-ring work, his character, his legacy, but the the man behind the character is who I’ve always been in awe of, who I’ve always respected and who I’m honored to call a friend.
Watch #TheLastRide tonight after #MITB. @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/6jD9fUzwdr
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 10, 2020
