Undertaker: The Last Ride Premiere Now Available – Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, Triple H Comment

The premiere of Undertaker: The Last Ride streams on WWE Network tonight, but it’s available now and Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, and Triple H have commented on it. The docuseries looks at Undertaker’s match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and the first in the five-part series is available in the WWE Network VOD section; it will stream tonight after Money in the Bank.

Michaels, Reigns, and Triple H posted to Twitter to hype the episode as you can see below.

I’ve battled @undertaker for decades. There isn’t a Superstar who has created more of an aura around his character or commanded as much respect in the locker room. Excited to watch #TheLastRide tonight on the @WWENetwork after #MITB. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 10, 2020

The main event of #WrestleMania means you’ve made it in @WWE.

Being in that spot against @Undertaker … indescribable. A lot of memories to relive tonight. I’ll be watching #TheLastRide. @WWENetwork — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 10, 2020