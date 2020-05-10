wrestling / News

Undertaker: The Last Ride Premiere Now Available – Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, Triple H Comment

May 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker's Last Ride

The premiere of Undertaker: The Last Ride streams on WWE Network tonight, but it’s available now and Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, and Triple H have commented on it. The docuseries looks at Undertaker’s match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and the first in the five-part series is available in the WWE Network VOD section; it will stream tonight after Money in the Bank.

Michaels, Reigns, and Triple H posted to Twitter to hype the episode as you can see below.

