WWE News: Undertaker More Likely Than John Cena For Summerslam, Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Ronda Rousey, Rousey Talks About Upcoming Live Event

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Undertaker WrestleMania 34

Cageside Seats had a small update on the Summerslam status of both The Undertaker and John Cena. According to the report, the Dead Man is more likely to wrestle at the event than Cena is.

Cena and Undertaker both made their last appearances on WWE TV at the Greatest Royal Rumble, although Undertaker is expected back for a match with Triple H at the Super Show-Down in Australia.

– Stephanie McMahon congratulated Ronda Rousey on her UFC Hall of Fame induction in a new Twitter post.

– Rousey, meanwhile, is headed to Philadelphia for a RAW live event tonight at the Wells Fargo Center. She spoke about it in a new Instagram video.

