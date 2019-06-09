wrestling / News
WWE News: Undertaker Likes Comment Asking WWE To Let Him Retire, Carmella At Oz Comic-Con, Killer Kelly Excited For NXT UK at Download Festival
– Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet noted on Twitter that The Undertaker’s official Instagram account liked a fan’s comment asking WWE to please let him retire and stop bringing him out for matches.
The fan’s comment read: “Can you please stop bringing Undertaker back now? Jesus Christ after everything he’s done for the company just let him retire in peace. Literally, the match was terrible because those two guys are in their 50s, they can’t compete at Main Event level anymore. You saw how Undertaker was struggling to stand after just 5 minutes, and Goldberg was too weak to even pull off a jackhammer. Just let them live out the rest of their days in peace, or they’ll end up getting seriously hurt.”
👀 #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/9TDpq4hGSz
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 8, 2019
– WWE Australia noted that Carmella is currently doing promotional work for the company at the Oz Comic-Con.
See @WWE Superstar @CarmellaWWE TODAY at @OzComicCon Melbourne! https://t.co/jvbzIaE3pp #MellaInMelbourne #OzComicCom pic.twitter.com/fwbKCENes2
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) June 8, 2019
– Killer Kelly noted that she’s excited for NXT UK to appear at the Download Festival.
I simply CAN’T WAIT for next weekend!
Are you gonna miss out on seeing me wreck it in the ring and in the mosh pit? 🤨#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/4AxDsgOzbr
— Killer Kelly (@Kelly_WP) June 8, 2019
