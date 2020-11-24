wrestling / News

WWE News: Undertaker Makes First Public Comment Since Final Farewell, New Randy Orton Trademark

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Survivor Series Undertaker

– The Undertaker has made his first public comment since his final appearance at Sunday’s Survivor Series. Taker posted some behind-the-scenes pics from last night’s show, with a simple caption:

“The final bell tolls… #ThankYou”

PWInsider reports that WWE has filed a new trademark for Randy Orton, “Legend Killer,” on November 18th. The goods and services listed are:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

