WWE News: Undertaker Makes First Public Comment Since Final Farewell, New Randy Orton Trademark
– The Undertaker has made his first public comment since his final appearance at Sunday’s Survivor Series. Taker posted some behind-the-scenes pics from last night’s show, with a simple caption:
“The final bell tolls… #ThankYou”
– PWInsider reports that WWE has filed a new trademark for Randy Orton, “Legend Killer,” on November 18th. The goods and services listed are:
