Undertaker & Michelle McCool React to Shad Gaspard’s Passing: ‘One of the Nicest Guys’

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool weighed in on the tragic passing of Shad Gaspard in a new interview bit. WWE posted the interview piece with Mario Lopez interviewing Taker and McCool remotely, and he asked about Shad’s passing earlier this week after being caught in a riptow during a day at the beach.

“Oh, man,” McCool started. “He was one of the nicest guys. He’s just one of those rare gems that it doesn’t matter where he was or who he’s with, he was always smiling. Everybody has something nice to say about him. He just, man.”

Taker added, “And that’s really — in this industry, it’s hard to find people like that. I mean, he was such a, obviously he was a genuine [person], you know, a giant man, but a real — I mean, just a sweetheart of a man.”

Undertaker also talked about how Shad told rescuers to save his son first, saying, “When you talk about heroes, and people that you look up to. Just, that last act of what he did, you know, it just kinda tells you what a great father and human being that he was. It’s just so sad.”

He continued, “It’s just another example, I mean, this year has been so bizarre, you know. Kobe [Bryant’s death] and everything else that’s happened, something like that. You know, one minute you’re at the beach with your son enjoying and having a great time. And then something catastrophic like that happens. You just, you hate seeing bad things happen, but you really hate seeing bad things happen to really good people like that. You know, it’s really not fair. And I just, we pray for his family and hope that they’ll be able to deal with this and and and move on and remember, you know, what a wonderful man he was.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.