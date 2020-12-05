WWE News: Undertaker & More Surprise Troops With Virtual Meet & Greets, Toni Storm Doing Twitter Q&A, Stock Up

– Several WWE stars including The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles and more surprised troops with virtual meet and greets, and a new video shows them off. You can see the video below, which also includes Lacey Evans, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.97 on Friday, up $0.85 (1.93%) from the previous closing price. That gives the price its best closing mark since it closed at $45.14 on August 27th. The market as a whole was up 0.83% on the day.

– NXT has announced that Toni Storm will do a Twitter Q&A on Sunday, just ahead of NXT TakeOver: WarGames: