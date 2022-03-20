Undertaker Is Nervous About About Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Intro, Talks Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

The Undertaker says he has no idea what Vince McMahon is going to say when he inducts the Dead Man into the WWE Hall of Fame and is even a bit nervous about it. Taker spoke with Dallas Morning News ahead of WrestleMania 38 and his Hall of Fame induction, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On McMahon inducting him into the Hall of Fame: “I have absolutely no clue what he’s going to say. I’m a little bit nervous. There’s no one Vince loves to play practical jokes on more than me, and the fact that the Hall of Fame is on April Fools Day – who knows what’s going to happen? I do know it’s going to be emotional, and I’m not sure to what lengths he will go to not completely fall apart and be emotional. So, yeah, we’ve almost had radio silence here for the last few weeks after I asked him to induct me. So, I have no idea what to even begin to expect from him. … I can only imagine what his mind is doing right now. I’m going to walk out that night looking over my shoulder, looking for anything he could possibly do to me to play some kind of practical joke on me. I don’t put it past him one bit.”

On Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania: “Honestly, really I think it’s a coin toss. Right now, I’m not in the day-to-days, so I’m not really in tune with the vibe of what’s going on behind the scenes, but as a fan and [WrestleMania] potentially being in LA next year – I have a hard time seeing Roman lose. But, on the other hand, I mean it’s Brock Lesnar, too. It’s a pick ‘em in my book. I wouldn’t bet it, for sure, if it was on a line somewhere. I don’t know that I could pick – unless I got some really, really good odds somewhere one way or the other. I’m really looking forward to it though. I think it’s going to be an unbelievable match. It’ll have everything – physicality, it’ll have a great story, I think the match has been built wonderfully. I’m excited to watch it and see what they come up with.”