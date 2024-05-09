wrestling / News
Undertaker Says There Was No Talk Of Adding Kane To Ministry Of Darkness
The Undertaker recently revealed that there wasn’t ever discussion about adding Kane to the Ministry Of Darkness. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke during a Patreon Q&A about the group and talked about the 1999 faction, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
On Mabel joining the group as Viscera: “[jokingly] I put Mabel in there so I made sure I didn’t have to work with him. That’s when Mabel became Viscera. Ron and John became The Acolytes.”
On Kane not going the stable: “I don’t ever remember Kane coming up in that. It’s funny, I don’t remember where we were at in our story at that point. I think Kane was actually in a pretty good run, his singles run about that time, too. So I don’t think I don’t think he was ever really considered.”
