Undertaker Comments On Segment With Trick Williams On WWE NXT: ‘It Was a Pleasure’

The Undertaker made Trick Williams famous on last night’s WWE NXT, and he says it was a pleasure to share the ring with the TNA World Champion. The Dead Man confronted Williams on last night’s show and tried to give him some advice, but ended up chokeslamming Williams when he didn’t prove receptive. Taker took to Twitter on Wednesday to comment on the segment, as you can see below.

Taker wrote:

“Last night wasn’t your night @_trickwilliams, but the future is there for your taking. It was a pleasure sharing the ring with you, now go get yours young man…just leave my LFG team alone!”