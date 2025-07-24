wrestling / News

Undertaker Comments On Segment With Trick Williams On WWE NXT: ‘It Was a Pleasure’

July 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Trick Williams Undertaker 7-22-25 Image Credit: WWE

The Undertaker made Trick Williams famous on last night’s WWE NXT, and he says it was a pleasure to share the ring with the TNA World Champion. The Dead Man confronted Williams on last night’s show and tried to give him some advice, but ended up chokeslamming Williams when he didn’t prove receptive. Taker took to Twitter on Wednesday to comment on the segment, as you can see below.

Taker wrote:

“Last night wasn’t your night @_trickwilliams, but the future is there for your taking. It was a pleasure sharing the ring with you, now go get yours young man…just leave my LFG team alone!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Undertaker, Trick Williams, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading