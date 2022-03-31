Undertaker Could Have One More Match If He Had To, But Doesn’t Want To Tarnish His Legacy

The Undertaker says that if he had to wrestle once more, he could “squeeze one out” but doesn’t want to tarnish his legacy. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with WESH.com for a new interview and was asked about the possibility of stepping in the ring one more time.

“Do I have one more match in me? I could. If I had to I could probably squeeze one out,” he said. “But you know, in my mind and my heart I could go forever. But just trying to get the body to deliver what my mind and heart seizes is a difficult point after all these years. And I never want to tarnish the legacy that I’ve created, and be less than what people expect. So, you know, I really doubt that there’s any scenario that that puts me back in the ring, but this is the WWE. And you just never say never.”

Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday.